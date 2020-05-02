American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $275,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in American Tower by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in American Tower by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 21.7% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

