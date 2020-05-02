AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.57, 124,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 47,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

