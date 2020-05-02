Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.25. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.28%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,377,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $126.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.