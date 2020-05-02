ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 16,024,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,827,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

