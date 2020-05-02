Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.10.

AAPL traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $289.07. 59,874,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,549,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

