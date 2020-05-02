Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 730,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 381,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,311. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
