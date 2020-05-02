Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 730,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 381,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,311. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

