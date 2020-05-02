Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 979,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,053. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $463,706. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $4,844,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

