At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 19.8%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price was down 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 3,813,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,608,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.86.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.