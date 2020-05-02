BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 11.2%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 1,304,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 975,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

BBAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.