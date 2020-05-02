Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Trading Down 13.7%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price was down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 672,018 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 322,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

