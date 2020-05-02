BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 16,163,521 shares traded.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 275,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.