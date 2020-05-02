BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 16,163,521 shares traded.
BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 275,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
Recommended Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.