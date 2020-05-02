Brokerages Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 361,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,693. The company has a market cap of $175.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

