Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burford Capital to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Burford Capital to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR traded down GBX 49.20 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.59. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,808 ($23.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 632.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.