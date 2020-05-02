Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

