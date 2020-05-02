Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDZI. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 211,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,304. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.