Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), 4 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Global Timberland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.