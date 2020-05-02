Canaccord Genuity Raises Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $10.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

