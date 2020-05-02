Canaccord Genuity Raises Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $10.50

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit