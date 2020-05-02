CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.32. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,245,900 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 442,972 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,600,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 293,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

