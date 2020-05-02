CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to $100.00 at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after buying an additional 363,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after buying an additional 177,077 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

