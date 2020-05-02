Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 654,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.