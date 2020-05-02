Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
GTLS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 654,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.52.
In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
