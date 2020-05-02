Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chart Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Chart Industries stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 654,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.
In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
