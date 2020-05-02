Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chart Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Chart Industries stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 654,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

