Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 8.4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.72, approximately 643,577 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 663,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

