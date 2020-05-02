Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 8.4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.72, approximately 643,577 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 663,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.
In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.