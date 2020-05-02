Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,457. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.14.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.00.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

