Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,457. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.14.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Earnings History for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit