Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.58. Check Cap shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 8,318,523 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

