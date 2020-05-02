Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.