Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $192.71. 4,998,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,838. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

