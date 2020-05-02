Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,914. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

