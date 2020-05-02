Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 4,496,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

