ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

