Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CORT. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 805,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.