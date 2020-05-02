Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 946.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,517,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

