Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CVET stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

