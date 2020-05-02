CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.40 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.91), approximately 60,554 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 103,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.77 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of $46.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Richard Prickett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,750 ($19,402.79).

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

