CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CYRX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,856. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.76.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

