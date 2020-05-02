CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 7,575,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

