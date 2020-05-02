CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.