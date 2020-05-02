Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Trading Up 20%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 13,608 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.