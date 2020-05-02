Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 197,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

