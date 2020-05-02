Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.55 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), 35,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 177,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.55 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and a P/E ratio of -22.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.67.

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Empresaria Group’s payout ratio is -1.25%.

In other Empresaria Group news, insider Rhona Driggs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,300 ($4,340.96).

Empresaria Group Company Profile (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.