Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.58. Enerplus shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,966,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

The firm has a market cap of $551.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.0071 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

