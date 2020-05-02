Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

EQH stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $40,123,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

