Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

EQH stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $40,123,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit