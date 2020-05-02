Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,711. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

