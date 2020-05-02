Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 1,208,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Evergy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Evergy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Evergy by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

