Fairpoint Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Fairpoint Group Plc (LON:FRP)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.10 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), approximately 151,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.54.

About Fairpoint Group (LON:FRP)

Fairpoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides consumer professional services, including legal services, claims management services and debt solutions. The Company has four segments: claims management, legal services, individual voluntary arrangements (IVA) and debt management plans (DMP).

