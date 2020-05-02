Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Down 14.7%

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) dropped 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.16, approximately 1,089,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 489,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
A number of research firms have commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
