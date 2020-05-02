Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Down 14.7%

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) dropped 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.16, approximately 1,089,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 489,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of research firms have commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

