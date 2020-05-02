Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.92. Gannett shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10,178,882 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on GCI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $699.27 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director Laurence Tarica bought 40,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $704,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gannett stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

