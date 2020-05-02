GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 14.4%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares dropped 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 3,117,146 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 1,150,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $252.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.52.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

