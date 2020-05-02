General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,865,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

