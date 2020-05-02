Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.32. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5,552,636 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
