Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.32. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5,552,636 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.