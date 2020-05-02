Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 32,311,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.